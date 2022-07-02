3 Yolo County restaurants denied employees overtime wages

The restaurants obtained overtime violations as a result of violating the FLSA by working their employees more than 40 hours per week without compensation.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Federal investigators found that the owners of three Yolo County restaurants denied a cook and five other workers overtime wages for working over 40 hours in a workweek.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, "The ownership group of RMN Inc., SRMNR Inc. and MRN Inc. – joint owners of two restaurants operating as Taqueria Guadalajara and one as Taqueria Guadalajara Grill – failed to maintain accurate employee records, and did not combine hours worked across multiple locations."

These groups obtained overtime violations as a result of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) by working their employees more than 40 hours per week without compensating them.

“When a restaurant employer shortchanges their workers, it hurts them and their families,” said FLSA Wage and Hour Division District Director Cesar Avila. “We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and to contact us for information about how to avoid violations like those found in this case.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the division's investigation led to the recovery of $42,496 in back wages and liquidated damages to the six wrongfully compensated workers.

The FLSA encourages anyone inquiring more information about the laws enforced by the division to contact 866-487-9243.

ABC10 reached out to Taqueria Guadalajara for comment but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

