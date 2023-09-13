Yolo County woman dies after car overturns into canal

California Highway Patrol says the accident happened Wednesday morning in Sutter County.

SUTTER, Calif. — A 21-year-old woman died Wednesday morning after her car overturned into a canal in Sutter County.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, it happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Clements Road, north of Bogue Road.

CHP says the 21-year-old from Knights Landing was driving her Camaro west on Bogue Road near the 90-degree curve onto Clements Road.

The Camaro went off the road and overturned into a canal, and a witness called 911 to report the crash.

The woman was not able to get out of the Camaro and firefighters jumped into the water to free her. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It’s not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.

