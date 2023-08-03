Yolo County DA agrees suspected Davis stabber not competent for trial

Dominguez's public defender said the jail psychiatrist testified that Dominguez had schizophrenia and was gravely disabled.

DAVIS, Calif — The Yolo County District Attorney's Office is dropping its challenge that Carlos Dominguez is mentally competent to stand trial.

The announcement from officials arrived Thursday as back and forth continued over if the suspected Davis stabber was competent to stand trial.

"In court this afternoon, we conceded on the issue of competence. We disagreed with the initial doctor’s report and how she reached her conclusions regarding competency. We stand by that decision to challenge the findings. However, based on the information that came out in trial and the recently initiated involuntary medication proceedings, we are now in agreement that Mr. Dominguez is presently not competent to stand trial," said Jonathan Raven, Chief Deputy District Attorney for the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

Court proceedings last week brought testimony from Dominguez's former girlfriend and roommates. Doctors from both the defense and prosecution also testified.

One of them, a forensic neuropsychologist, was tasked with giving him various tests. In his report, the doctor indicated Dominguez's diagnosis is likely schizophrenia.

Raven says Dominguez will be taken to a state hospital for restoration of competency and will then be returned to Yolo County to stand trial.

Daniel Hutchinson, Dominguez's public defender, told ABC10 he's pleased with the announcement that came from the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

"I never thought I would have to fight so hard just to get mentally health treatment for client that was so obviously mentally ill,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said the turning point was likely related to comments from Judge McAdam last Friday, where he expressed concern for Dominguez's wellbeing and concern that he wasn't being medicated at the jail, despite what Hutchinson said was the jail's psychiatrist's recommendation.

Hutchinson said the jail psychiatrist testified that Dominguez had schizophrenia and was gravely disabled.

Case History- 1st Stabbing: David Breaux

A man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m., April 27. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and was known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’

His friend Americo Meza described him as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled the many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

Case History- 2nd Stabbing: Karim Abou Najm

A stabbing at Sycamore Park on April 29 killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said his father, Majdi Abou Najm.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

Case History- 3rd Stabbing: Kimberlee Guillory

Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street on May 1.

