Yolo Food Bank to provide disaster relief grocery cards to power outage victims

The distribution of the grocery cards will happen in the upcoming days and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Example video title will go here for this video

YOLO COUNTY, Calif — Yolo Food Bank is teaming up with its partner agencies to coordinate the distribution of 925 disaster relief grocery cards valued at $40 each.

According to Yolo Food Bank, these grocery cards are for residents impacted by extended power outages due to the winter storm that has greatly affected many throughout Northern California.

The distribution of the grocery cards will happen in the upcoming days and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Yolo Food Bank acknowledges the support from PG&E and its local partner agencies to provide gift cards to local grocery stores located in the vicinity of affected households including Raley’s, Walmart, Nugget Markets and Grocery Outlet.

To be eligible for a disaster relief grocery card, Yolo Food Bank says individuals must be a resident of any city listed below that has been affected by a power outage and contact the partner agency listed:

Davis

• STEAC | 1712 Picasso Ave, Suite D, Davis, CA | (530) 758-8435

West Sacramento

• Yolo County Children’s Alliance | 1200 Anna St, West Sacramento, CA | (916) 572-0560

• Mercy Coalition | 3605 Gregory Ave, West Sacramento, CA | (916) 509-3566

Knights Landing

• Empower Yolo | 9596 Mill St, Knights Landing, CA | (530) 661-6336

Woodland

• Yolo Food Bank | 233 Harter Ave Woodland, CA | (530) 668-0690

• Woodland Volunteer Food Closet | 40 N East St Suite C, Woodland, CA | (530) 662-7020

• Meals on Wheels | 40 N East St Suite C, Woodland, CA | (530) 662-7035

• Kentucky Avenue Church of Christ | 470 Kentucky Ave, Woodland, CA | (530) 661-7488

• Holy Rosary| 575 California St, Woodland, CA | (530) 662-2805

• Renuevo Food Closet | 240 N West St, Woodland, CA | (530) 662-7020

• Church on the Rock | 630 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA | (530) 406-8579

Yolo

• Yolo Branch Library | 37750 Sacramento St, Yolo, CA | (530) 662-2363

Zamora

• Calvary Chapel of Zamora | 9974 Main St, Zamora, CA 95698 | (530) 867-2692

Clarksburg

• Yolo County Children’s Alliance | 52902 Clarksburg Rd, Clarksburg, CA | (530) 572-0560