Yolo Food Bank gets new Executive Director

Karen Baker will lead the Yolo Food Bank after serving as interim executive director throughout the summer.

WOODLAND, Calif. — The Yolo Food Bank named Karen Baker as its new executive director.

Baker has served as interim leader since July, after the Yolo Food Bank board of directors terminated previous executive director Michael Bisch in late May.

Baker’s previous experience includes cabinet positions and agency lead posts under California Governors Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom via California Volunteers, the office that helps coordinate volunteer actions in communities statewide. More recently, she served in leadership with Listos California, a $50 million statewide disaster preparedness campaign for diverse and vulnerable Californians.

“I am very excited to lead Yolo Food Bank and work to effectively address the needs of our community at such a critical time,” Baker said in a news release. “We live in one of the nation’s most productive agricultural counties, yet food insecurity is very prevalent throughout the region. We will be relentless in our focus to maintain existing partnerships and create new ones to address and meet the needs of the residents in our county who are food insecure.”

Every year, the Yolo Food Bank feeds tens of thousands of people living in Yolo County. During that time, more than 11 million pounds of food gets distributed through 130 monthly distributions and 80 local food pantries, plus senior meal delivery programs, homeless and domestic violence shelters, migrant center, college campuses and more.

“We are thrilled to have Karen lead the Yolo Food Bank. She has tremendous experience in the non-profit and public sectors and her expertise in effectively reaching California’s most vulnerable will be a great asset for our organization,” board chair Liz Schmitz said in a news release. “Her vision for our organization is exciting and very strategic.”

