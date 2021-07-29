Yolo, Sutter sheriff's offices searching for man missing on Sacramento River

Yolo County Sheriff's Office said that the man was last seen trying to help a young swimmer "that was in distress."

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff's Office marine patrol unit is helping search for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River on Wednesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that they are helping the Sutter County Sheriff's Office with a search and rescue mission near Knights Landing of 18-year-old Ahmir Watson.

The sheriff's dispatch center got a call about Watson around 3:30 p.m. on July 28. The caller said that Watson was swimming in the Sacramento River near 3rd Beach on the Sutter County side of the river. He was trying to "rescue a juvenile swimmer that was in distress," according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

Watson is described as a black man around 5'10" and 170 pounds and was wearing gray pants with no shirt when he was last seen, according to the Facebook post.

Boat and air crews searched for Watson yesterday until around 10 p.m., but they did not find him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff's Office at 530-666-8282.