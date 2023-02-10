Yosemite park officials require reservations to see 'Firefall'

The "Firefall" phenomenon happens under specific conditions in mid to late February at the Horsetail Fall, prompting the park officials to require reservations.

YOSEMITE LAKES, Calif. — The fiery waterfall in Yosemite National Park is set to make a comeback later this month.

The "Firefall" phenomenon happens under specific conditions in mid to late February at the Horsetail Fall, prompting the National Park Service to require reservations ahead of the event.

"This event attracts many visitors to a small area, causing traffic congestion, parking issues, safety concerns, and impacts to natural and cultural resources," according to National Park Service, Yosemite.

People hoping to see the Firefall should reserve their entry HERE and plan to pay the $35/car entrance fee (which is viable for seven days).

February 10–12, 2023

February 17–19, 2023

February 24–26, 2023

Visitors who arrive Mondays through Thursdays won't need a reservation.

While these restrictions are new, park officials say they're necessary to protect the park and people as nearly 2,500 visitors came to see the Firefall Feb. 19, 2022.

This event happens annually but park officials warn if the conditions aren't right, the waterfall may not look photo ready.

"This unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing," according to the officials. "Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect."

Weather and road conditions can change rapidly. Officials suggest checking their website for the latest park and road closings. Find that HERE.

Park officials encourage those visiting the park, for this event or others, to protect themselves from the elements by wearing warm clothes, having flashlights handy for when it's dark and expecting snowy and icy conditions while walking or hiking through the park.

They also suggest visitors to stay out of meadows, stay on trails, limit impact on the environment and throw away trash in garbage cans in designated picnic areas.

For those interested in seeing the waterfall but are unable to score a reservation, or who just don't want to deal with the elements, you can find a live stream of the Firefall HERE.