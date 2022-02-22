x
Yosemite National Park requiring reservations for summer 2022

Because of the park's congestion and its potential impact on the quality of the Yosemite experience, entrance reservations will be required this summer.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — From May 20 through Sept. 30, reservations will be needed to drive into Yosemite National Park between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fight congestion.

Visitors driving through the park will also need a reservation and many key visitor attractions are closed for repairs.

Most reservation dates will be released on Recreation.gov on March 23, while the other 30% of available reservations will be released seven days before the arrival date of a planned trip.

The National Park Service advises having an account logged in and ready to go at 8 a.m. on March 23 because reservations are taken almost immediately.

A non-refundable reservation fee is $2, not including the $35-per-car park entrance fee.

Find more information about reservations and booking windows HERE.

