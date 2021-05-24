A 10-year-old's love of golf is leading to a larger conversation about gender equality.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A young girl in central Indiana is hoping to make a difference for girls all around the world.

The tenacious 10-year-old's love of golf is leading to a larger conversation about gender equality.

She's easy to spot on the golf course: a flash of pink hair, purple unicorn headcover, and a signature swing that most golfers take years to master.

Ressie Lemmon started the sport at age 6, after watching her older brother play.

"My papaw was teaching him and I saw that it looked really fun and I just started doing it and it was like, I really loved it, so I decided that's what I wanted to do," Ressie said. "Golf is my thing."

Since then, this McCordsville fourth grader has gotten really, really good. She even recently competed at Augusta National in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

"It was amazing. It was so beautiful there and I really liked it," Ressie said. "It was a really cool experience and I ended up getting fifth overall."

But one part of the game that Ressie can't control on the course has this young phenom frustrated. Her favorite clothing brand doesn't make golf gear for girls.

"She hit a growth spurt and needed some new golf clothes and said, 'will you get me some Under Armour golf clothes?' just like her brother and there wasn't any," Ressie's mom, April, explained.

"There was like a whole wall of just boys' golf clothes and shirts and there were no girls' and online, like we went on last night, and there was nothing girls. It was all just boys," Ressie said. "I'm like, 'well, you know, girls golf, too, so why don't you make some girls' clothes too?'"

In fact, at that national tournament in Georgia, Ressie wore her brother's Under Armour golf pants.

"They're comfy, but they're my brother's and I would like to have my own," she said with a laugh.

So, like any athlete faced with a challenge, she focused. In this case, Ressie put down the putter and picked up a pen.

"We started talking about it more of how do you make a change of something that you don't see is just or something you see is unfair," April Lemmon said, "and we talked about speaking up. When we talked about how would you even make a change ... 'well I'll just write them a letter!' and in her 10-year-old little mind, that's what it's going to take! She wrote her note and we put it in the mail."

Ressie's handwritten plea to the higher-ups at Under Armour even offers some design help.

"I told them that girls should deserve the same amount of clothes as boys and that I could help design them because I like really love designing things," Ressie said.

And she's confident her note will work.

"I think that they're gonna respond back to me," Ressie said. "I think that they will start making them and then they'll be like, 'oh girls actually do wear golf clothes and they do play golf' and I'm like, 'well I told you so! Good thing you made them!'"

It's a no-nonsense pitch from a girl with plenty of skill, who just wants some female flair on the fairway.

"The fact that she did take that step to try to make a change, I think is, as a parent you know, the one thing that you could ask for, no matter what the outcome is," her mom said.