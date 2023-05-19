Yuba City police seek help finding at-risk missing teenager

Rachel Nielson, 16, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 lbs, with brown eyes, faded blue and black hair and a brown birthmark on her neck.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An at-risk 16-year-old girl was reported missing from Yuba City Tuesday and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating her and the man she may be with.

Rachel Nielson was last seen at home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Grant Way in Yuba City, according to the Yuba City Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 lbs, with brown eyes, faded blue and black hair and a brown birthmark on her neck. She also goes by “Fate” and “Hazel.”

Officials believe she is with 19-year-old Reed Knittle, who is on probation. They say the two know each other from their "online relationship."

Knittle is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has green eyes and brown hair. He is also known as “Brett.”

Officials do not know where either Nielson or Knittle are.

It is unclear why Nielson is considered at risk at this time.

Anyone with information about their location is encouraged to contact the Yuba City Police Department at (530) 822-4660.

