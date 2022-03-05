Evacuations in place near natural gas leak in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City fire officials have called for evacuations due to a 4-inch natural gas leak.
Officials said the leak is at Monroe and Teal Hollow and that evacuations are in place 400 feet from the leak's location. Police said Monroe Road, Royo Ranchero and Sam Brannan Way and Tulio were being evacuated.
In a tweet, the Yuba City Fire Chief said the senior center was open for evacuees.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
