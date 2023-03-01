Yuba City man arrested, accused of ramming patrol vehicle with officer inside

Police say it all started when the suspect drove across the front lawn at the police department

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City man is being held at the Sutter County jail after he allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle an with officer inside.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, it happened Friday around 7:45 p.m.

The police department says the driver of a Ford F-150, identified as 46-year-old David Mattu, drove over the front lawn of the police department.

Officers found the truck in a parking lot on Stabler Lane, at which time they say Mattu saw police and put his truck into reverse towards the patrol vehicle. The officer got out of the way, but the truck crashed into two planter boxes and a chase began.

Stop sticks were placed near the truck’s tires on Butte House Road. Police say Mattu drove over the stop sticks and rammed into an occupied patrol vehicle before hitting a brick sign.

He got out of the truck after an hour of negotiations with a self-inflicted non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to Rideout Hospital before being booked into the Sutter County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony vehicle pursuit, vandalism, and obstruction.

The officer in the rammed patrol car was examined and released to full duty.

