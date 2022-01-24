Yuba City patrol vehicle hit while responding to chase

The two officers in the Chevy Tahoe and the other driver all sustained minor injuries as a result of wearing their seatbelts.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A violent crash happened in Yuba City after officers responded to a stolen F-250 pursuit whose driver tried to ram an officer.

In an update, Yuba City Police Department said the incident happened while the officers responded to help with the pursuit of the stolen F-250.

Police said the officers responded with lights and sirens and were heading east on Bridge Street before entering the intersection at Highway 99 when they were hit by a car heading northbound through the intersection.

Despite the damage from the collision, the two officers in the Chevy Tahoe and the other driver all had minor injuries as a result of wearing their seatbelts, according to CHP.

The officers had responded to a chase that started after police say a stolen Parks and Recreation vehicle didn't pull over for a sergeant in the area of Bridge Street near Shasta Street and took off. Police said the speeds ranged between the actual speeds of the city streets, around 25 to 40 mph, before hitting 53 mph at the end.

The chase reached the Yuba City Boat Dock where the vehicle went into the river bottom area before trying to ram two Yuba City police vehicles, police said. The vehicle came to a stop against a levee embankment where officers tried to block it in. The suspect wouldn't leave the vehicle until he was apprehend by a canine officer.

The suspect was identified as Christian Cervantes, 21 of Yuba City.

Cervantes was treated for the bite and booked into jail on charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and evading officers in a vehicle pursuit.

