Firefighters battle blaze at Yuba City recycling yard

The fire is expected to take 24 hours to contain.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA CITY, Calif. — One firefighter suffered heat-related injuries while battling a blaze at the Empire Steel recycling yard along North Township Road in Yuba City Saturday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department.

The firefighter is expected to be OK, officials say. The incident is an example of the challenges firefighters face while doing their jobs in extreme temperatures known to the Sacramento Valley, which reached 105 degrees in the area on Saturday.

Crews responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, said Chief John Shalowitz of the Sutter County Fire Department.

The fire is contained to a heap of metal and other materials stacked for recycling, Shalowitz said. Dark smoke billowing from the pile could be seen for miles in all directions.

“These fires are really challenging because of the large piles that are involved and the large amount of heat,” Shalowitz said.

Crews battling fire at steel recycling plant in Yuba City, CA. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/6duocW1uzF — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) June 26, 2022

More than 60 fire personnel responded to the scene from multiple agencies. The fire is expected to burn at-least through Sunday, given the materials it’s burning through. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As the July 4 Independence Day holiday approaches, crews urge families to be extra cautious to prevent fires.

Watch More from ABC10: Two North Highlands apartments have "major damage" after fire