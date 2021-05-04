2 dead, including teenager, after car crashes into tree along Highway 70

California Highway Patrol only identified the two as a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from Olivehurst.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A deadly crash in Yuba County claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol in the Yuba-Sutter area only identified the two as a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy, both from Olivehurst.

The crash happened around noon when the 20-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger were heading northbound along Highway 70, south of Olivehurst Avenue in a 1997 Honda Prelude.

CHP said the Prelude approached the rear of a Lincoln Navigator before veering onto the east shoulder and hitting the right side of the Navigator with the Prelude's left side. The Prelude veered back onto the road, lost control, veered onto the shoulder, hit a tree and came to a stop at the railroad tracks.

Both the driver and passenger died from the crash.

CHP said the Navigator was going around 55 mph before the crash, but the speed for the Prelude was unknown. The driver of the Navigator, identified as 56-year-old Ron Walline, was not injured.

