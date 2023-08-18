Yuba County deputies need help identifying man who drowned

Investigators say it happened Thursday afternoon near Beer Can Beach

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man who drowned near Beer Can Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to a mutual aid call from the Marysville Police Department around 4:30 p.m. They say a man went missing underwater while trying to cross the river near Beer Can Beach.

The Linda Fire Department responded with a rescue raft and found the man under two feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies couldn’t find any identification on the man but say he appeared to be a Hispanic male in his 30s who was possibly homeless. A more detailed description of the man was not immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help investigators identify the man can call the sheriff’s office at 530-749-7777.