Yuba County parents arrested after attack on Lindhurst High principal, deputies say

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month.

According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.

The release says the parents of the injured teen – James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider – showed up at the school. Renshaw Sr. allegedly entered the front office and began attacking the principal.

Renshaw was arrested and staff told deputies Heidbreider left.

A search warrant was executed at their home and a ghost gun was recovered which deputies later found had been brought to the school’s campus. Both Renshaw and Heidbrieder are felons, so they are prohibited from having firearms.

They were arrested for child endangerment and several firearms charges. Renshaw Sr. is facing an additional charge of assault on a school employee.

