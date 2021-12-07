Woman caught by officer trying to smother child in embankment in Yuba County, CHP says

A Yuba County woman is behind bars after allegedly attempting to drown both a child and a California Highway Patrol officer in an embankment, the CHP says.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Screams led to the discovery and rescue of a 4-year-old child who the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says was being smothered in mud and drowned in feet of water by a woman in Yuba County on Monday.

A CHP officer responded to Woodruff Lane at around 6:30 p.m., just east of Armstrong Road, after learning about a car blocking the westbound lanes. He noticed what was described as a white Dodge Caravan, blocking the road.

While checking the minivan, he said he heard screaming at about 100 yards away near an irrigation canal.

Moments later the officer saw 31-year-old Taylor Green smothering a four-year-old boy into a muddy embankment, shrouded in weeds adjacent to the canal, according to the CHP.



READ MORE:

The CHP says the woman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was acting irrationally. As the officer approached Green, attempting to reach for the child, Green allegedly submerged herself and the 4-year-old into an about five feet of water.

The CHP says the officer then jumped into the canal freeing the child from Green. After the officer freed the child, the CHP says Green began fighting with the officer, allegedly attempting to pull both the child and the officer back down underwater.

Green tried to take away the CHP officer's gun during the confrontation that lasted several minutes, according to the CHP.

READ MORE:

During the fight, a Yuba County Sheriff's sergeant arrived and was able to take the child from the officer while Green continued resist arrest.

The situation prompted a multi-agency response with additional deputies and CHP officers soon arriving in addition to officers with the Marysville Police Department.

Green was eventually taken into custody, according to the CHP, and is booked into the Yuba County Jail where she faces charges of two counts of attempted homicide, felony child endangerment, attempting to take an officer's firearm, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of drugs.