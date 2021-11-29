Man found at bottom of embankment a 'suspicious death,' Yuba County deputies say

The deceased man, believed to be in his late 40s or 50s, was initially discovered by Nevada County Sheriff's deputies with visible injuries to the body.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives with the Yuba County Sheriff's Office are trying to find out how and why an unidentified man was found at the bottom of an embankment off Spencerville Road.

Beale Air Force Base received a report of a body at the embankment on Friday around 11:30 a.m., and Nevada County Sheriff's officers responded to the scene.

They came upon the man described to be white or Hispanic and in his late 40s or 50s near the Nevada-Yuba County border — recognizing visible injuries to the man's body.

After determining the man was in Yuba County jurisdiction, the county sheriff's detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death."

His identification and cause of death will be revealed after an autopsy is performed. The investigation into the circumstances are ongoing.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9