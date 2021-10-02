Yuba County man stabbed at home; sheriff's department asking for public's help locating suspect

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding the suspect who stabbed a man Friday afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Yuba County man is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed when he opened his door.

According to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the suspect approached a home along the 1800 block of Kenwood Way in Linda around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. When the resident opened the door, the suspect allegedly stabbed him.

Deputies said the suspect took off on a bike following the stabbing, but not before a door camera caught a photo of him. If you look at the photo, you can see the suspect is wearing glasses, a black mask and what looks like a black hoodie and hat. It looks like the man is holding an iPhone box.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone who recognizes this person or has any additional information to provide to call the department at 530-749-7777.

The man who was stabbed is in stable condition law enforcement said.

