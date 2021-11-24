Have you seen this man? | Yuba County Sheriff's Department is looking for a second suspect in a string of burglaries

Law enforcement is looking for Sean Allen Lange, 51, from Forbestown.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a second suspect in a string of burglaries dating back to Oct. 29th of this year.

Law enforcement is looking for Sean Allen Lange, 51, from Forbestown. They say he is wanted for several charges including burglary, auto theft, possession of stolen property and other crimes.

Law enforcement already arrested Hubert Townshend, the other suspect, in Rackerby for possession of stolen property from the Browns Valley Irrigation District burglary, as well as property from thefts in Butte and Shasta County.

Following the arrest of Townshend, and going on leads from the continuing investigation, on Nov. 15 Yuba County Detectives executed a search warrant on New York Flat Road in Forbestown. That is where they found a white Ford F-150 and a white Polaris Ace on the property.

"The truck matched the description of the suspect vehicle depicted in multiple security videos of recent property crimes, including the burglary at Browns Valley Irrigation District," YCSD said in a Facebook post.

While looking around the property, detectives located numerous other items of stolen property including:

Generators

A Honda ATV

Stihl power equipment

A flatbed trailer

An Echo leaf blower

Other miscellaneous tools.

Detectives also located multiple firearms and ammunition at the property.

Meanwhile, while law enforcement was on the scene, Lange was spotted but got away on the Polaris Ace.

Law enforcement is asking if anyone knows the location of Lange or has any additional information to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.