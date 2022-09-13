2 women found dead less than 2 miles away from each other in Linda

Two mysterious deaths in Yuba County are keeping some community members on edge.

Example video title will go here for this video

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two women were found dead, less than two miles apart in Yuba County last week.

The cause of death had been a mystery keeping locals on edge.

"I wouldn't be walking around here at night. I don't care who you are. It's just not safe," Christina Samlouk, who is a resident of Linda for about six years.

A dead woman was found on Thursday, just steps away from the home of Christina Samlouck. According to the Yuba County Sherriff's Department, a person called to report the woman on the side of the roadway, at the 1900 block of Linda Avenue.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's department said the woman was 33 years old and had been in the location where she was found for several days. Authorities said she had fractures to the upper torso and arm, but due to the decomposition of the body, a cause of death couldn't be determined. She had been previously contacted by law enforcement on "numerous occasions," according to the sheriff's department.

Another woman ABC10 spoke with didn't want to talk to us on camera, but is a grandmother and mother herself. She says it's scary that her grandchildren or other children in the area could have walked up on the dead woman that was found here in this area.

Samlouk says it's an area where a lot of transient people gather.

"I didn't put the two together because I'm so used to stuff happening behind the fence line, but last Monday when I was walking back from the college, I smelled something really foul but I thought it was a dead animal - then it occurred to me that may have been the dead lady," said Samlouk.

A second woman was found on Friday around 5:45 p.m. near Cattail Court, about a mile and a half away.

Right now, the sheriff's department says there are no reports of a missing person matching their description, and there is no evidence that their deaths are related.

The sheriff's department identified the woman as Corinna McDaniel, 57 of Yuba City. Deputies said the autopsy showed no trauma to her body. Her cause of death is pending toxicology.

"Toxicology reports are performed by an outside laboratory and the turnaround time is approximately six weeks. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office understands the community is very concerned about the deaths of both women, and understandably have a lot of questions, which is why we have requested that the reports be expedited," the sheriff's department said in a news release on Facebook.

With little information, there's something about the incidents that seems strange to Samlouk who has lived in the area for six years.

"I just hope we don't have some crackpot running around here killing people. You know, that's pretty scary. One I can maybe get but two, yeah, that's something to be concerned about," Samlouk said.

Deputies are asking for your help to help give them tips as they investigate the cause of death for both women.

WATCH ALSO: