Yuba Sheriff: Man died of asphyxiation after being trapped in recycling truck

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the cause of death after a man was found dead in the Material Recovery Facility in Marysville.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said a man likely died after being asphyxiated while trapped inside a recycling truck.

The man was found back on April 26 at the Material Recovery Facility in Marysville. Deputies later identified the man as Ron Lamp, of Magalia.

Deputies said the body appeared to have been brought in with a cardboard recycling truck at some point during the preceding week, but exact details of where he was picked up and when couldn't be determined.

According to sheriff's department, his autopsy revealed physical injuries, however they were not life threatening and didn't contribute to his death. Deputies said a toxicology analysis showed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anybody with information on the death can contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at (530)749-7777.

