Yuba-Sutter fair returns for 2023 | Everything you need to know

Live music, hypnotists, carnival rides, fair food and much more is slated for the Yuba-Sutter Fair.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Four days of food, fun and live music are returning to Yuba City and the county fair.

The Yuba-Sutter Fair is prepped and ready for a four-day run at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Attractions include the carnival, hypnotist, tractor pulls, pony rides and live music.

For all the fun slated for the Yuba-Sutter Fair, view below.

What's at the fair?

The fair will have some yearly attractions people can expect, but there'll also be some special attractions as well.

Some of the things to expect include the carnival, Skip Banks the Balloon Man, Flo the Clown, Violin on Fire, All Alaskan Racing Pigs, Tyzen the Comedy Hypnotist, Pony Rides and more.

However, you'll have to be more discerning about when you go if you're wanting to catch the Extreme Tuff Trucks and Mud Bogs Arena event, the Hispanic Rodeo & Music Arena Event and the destruction derby.

Here's when to catch some of the exclusive events:

Thursday

Miss Teen & Miss Yuba-Sutter Competition

Supreme Champion Livestock Judging Selection

Live music by Journey’s Edge, The Sticky Stones & Sons of Rock n’ Roll

Friday

Mini Miss Yuba-Sutter Competition

Extreme Tuff Trucks & Mud Bogs Arena Event

Live music by 60s Summer of Love, CCSeger, Tribute to Bob Seger, Ariel Jean Band

Saturday

Jr. Livestock Auction

Destruction Car & RV Derby Arena Event

Live music by Township, Nathan Owens Band, Johnny D’s Steel Horse Stampede, American Mile

Sunday

El Dia’ Hispano - Hispanic Rodeo & Music Arena Event

Live music by Hill Street Band, The Outlaw Mariachi, Gotcha Covered

How much is the fair?

Generally speaking, the fair will cost you about $10 for general admission, that's everyone 12 years and older. However, seniors, children ages 6 to 11 and children under five can get in for less.

Parking is $5.

While general admission is $10, it doesn't mean you always have to pay full price. Early bird discounts are available until Wednesday at midnight. Even after Wednesday, there are still ways to save.

Thursday - Thrifty Thursday: $5 Admission for all ages 6 and over

Friday - Kid’s Day: Kids 11 and under are Free all day

Saturday – Senior’s Day: Free Admission for Seniors 60 & Greater, Military Appreciation Day: Free Admission to Military ID Holders

Sunday – Family Day First Responders: Free Admission to Certified First Responders

For more information on fair admission prices and carnival ticket prices, click HERE.

When and where is the fair?

If you've heard enough and are ready to plan your trip to the county fair, then here's what's left to know.

The Yuba-Sutter Fair runs from June 22-25. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 22: 4 p.m. to midnight

Friday, June 23: 4 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 24: Noon to midnight

Sunday, June 25: Noon to 11 p.m.

The fair is located at 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. The parking lot is at the corner of Franklin and Wilbur Avenue in the south parking lot.

For more information on when certain events will be taking place, click HERE or view the PDF below.

WATCH ALSO: California State Fair releases one of the headliners for concert series