Three Roseville men identified in deadly Placer County crash

The 21-year-olds who died in the Placer county crash were identified as Zachary Brown, Lucas "LJ" Braner and Lane Castro. All three were from Roseville.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The identities of the three men killed in a crash near Roseville over the weekend were released Tuesday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the 21-year-olds as Zachary Brown, Lucas "LJ" Braner and Lane Castro. All three were from Roseville.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a 2008 BMW was speeding westbound along Vineyard Road, just west of Cook Riolo Road and outside Roseville city limits, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the car hit a power pole and flipped several times.

All three 21-year-old men were pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology report will show whether any substances were involved in the crash. CHP is not saying which of the three men was driving at the time.

The scene of the crash is now a memorial to the three men.

Friends identified Lane Castro as one of the people who died in the crash. Castro graduated from Oakmont High School in 2020.

One of Castro's friends, Zach Claiborne, says Castro was "like a light."

“To me, Lane was a producer, he was a friend. I got to know Lane through making music and doing shows with Lane. I remember we did our first show ever in the back of a barbershop,” said Claiborne. “Just getting to know him and getting to hear more about his story and more about his passion for music, I feel like just grew us as friends.”

