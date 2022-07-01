$1.6 million Powerball Sacramento area ticket set to expire soon

Someone who purchased the ticket at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on Land Park Drive matched 5 of the 6 winning numbers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Powerball winner is about to have no winnings at all.

The California Lottery is still waiting for the person who bought a winning Powerball ticket at a Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento on Nov. 27, 2021, to come forward.

The Powerball ticket's total winnings is $1,675,676 and will expire on Thursday, May 26, if it is not claimed. The winning numbers that night were 8, 32, 55, 64, 66 and the red Powerball number was 10. The owner of the winning ticket matched all five numbers, minus the Powerball number.

According to The California Lottery, Powerball winners who match five of the winning numbers have 180 days to claim their prize. The $1.6 million prize money will go to public schools in California if nobody submits a claim by Thursday, which has always been the Lottery’s mission.

"Whether a player hits a big jackpot, wins a smaller prize, or doesn’t win any cash at all – rest assured it’s still a win-win for the community and for California,” Alva V. Johnson, Director of the California State Lottery, said in a press release.

Now that the lottery ticket expires in two days, the California Lottery is encouraging all players to double-check any Powerball tickets they have purchased or are hanging onto. The next step to claiming a winning Powerball ticket is by completing a claim form. Claim forms are available on the California Lottery website and at District Offices.