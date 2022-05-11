Hopeful Sacramentans buy tickets as Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion

If the winner chooses the cash prize, they would take home more than $780 million.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the Powerball hit its highest ever jackpot of $1.6 billion, Sacramento convenience stores and markets were flooded with people grabbing their last tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20 and Power Play 3.

Hervinder Singh, Metro Food and Liquor owner, said his shop on H street was busy throughout the day with customers buying tickets.

The Stefanki family from Sacramento purchased some tickets a few hours before the drawing. 6-year-old Wally Stefanki shared what he would do if his family won big.

“Probably make homeless people not homeless, I guess," he said. "I feel really sad for them, like last Friday when we had that giant rain storm. What would you do if you were homeless people in that rain storm?”

Another hopeful woman purchasing tickets at Metro Food and Liquor had a similar charitable goal if she wins.

“I would set up a non-profit,” said Catherine Valentino.

Some wanted to participate because of the low cost of tickets.

“$2 for a ticket is a lot of fantasy fun," said Joella Aragon. "It’s a blast, actually."

Down the road from Metro, folks were hoping to win big at Compton’s Market.

“I would pay off my children’s college debts, and I’d buy my sister a nice beach house," said Kevin Higgins.

If the winner chooses the cash option, they would take home just over $782 million.

As players purchase tickets, proceeds help fund public education in the state. The entire Powerball sequence would bring in an estimated contribution of more than $90 million dollars, according to the California Lottery.

