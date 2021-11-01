$1.6M winning Powerball ticket sold in Sacramento over Thanksgiving weekend

The winning ticket is worth about $1.67 million and Liquor & Deli in Land Park will receive more than $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning Powerball ticket was sold over Thanksgiving weekend in Sacramento at Lichine's Liquor & Deli at 7107 Land Park Drive.

The winning ticket matched five numbers (8-32-55-64-66) from the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 27 and was only missing the Mega number, which was 10, according to California lottery officials.

The ticket is worth about $1.67 million and Lichine's will receive more than $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.

In 2018, Lichine’s Liquor and Deli was listed on the California State Lottery website as the sixth luckiest place statewide for winnings of $1 million or more.

Sacramento wasn't the only lucky city over the weekend, a $38 million dollar Super Lotto Plus jackpot was sold in Santa Clarita in Los Angeles County.

The ticket that matched all six winning numbers was sold at Plum Canyon Shell gas station and the location will receive $190,000 for selling the wining ticket.

Anyone who believes they have a winning ticket, can complete a California lottery claim form.

