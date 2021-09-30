$1.3 million Powerball ticket was sold in Yuba City

The ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Yuba City.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — The California Lottery said someone out there has a winning ticket matching five of the six numbers in the recent Powerball drawing. The person has won over $1.3 million.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven located at 1605 Butte House Road in Yuba City.

Aside from the winner getting the money, the store also wins by getting a bonus of $6,806 for selling the winning ticket.

Here are the winning numbers: 32-17-2-7-11. The ticket sold in Yuba City matched the numbers, but missed the Powerball number 11.

According to the California Lottery, the game raises money for the state’s public schools, colleges, and universities. The Lottery also provides essential revenue to more than 23,000 local businesses that sell tickets.

The next Powerball jackpot is worth $620 million. The drawing is on Oct. 2 and can be followed online here.

You read that right! 👀 The #Powerball jackpot is now $620 Million. What would you do with it? #PlayForMillions #CALottery pic.twitter.com/E5WWj1SNMT — California Lottery (@calottery) September 30, 2021

