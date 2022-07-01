Wisconsin couple splits $632.6 million Powerball prize with other winning ticket sold in Sacramento

The Wisconsin Lottery said Monday that Tammy and Cliff Webster split a $632.6 million jackpot from a Jan. 5 drawing with a winner who bought a ticket in California.

The Wisconsin Lottery said Monday that Tammy and Cliff Webster split a $632.6 million jackpot from the Jan. 5 drawing with a winner who bought a ticket in California.

The jackpot was the seventh-largest in Powerball's history.

The lottery says the Websters, members of the Oneida Nation, are taking the cash option of $225 million instead of annual payments. After state and local taxes they will take home nearly $154 million.

The Websters, who live in Oneida, near Green Bay, didn't tell the lottery how they plan to spend their newfound wealth.

