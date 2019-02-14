SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to weather reports, it will be a wet and windy Valentine’s Day in the Sacramento area. However, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day that won’t require much outdoor time.

Since most of us know the big “L” word can be scary, why not walk through a haunted house?

Ultimate Terror Scream Park on Auburn Boulevard is opening their Valentine Haunt Sacramento on Thursday night and hopes to bring demonic unicorns, evil babies, blood-thirsty vampires and hearts and candy together to scare romantic couples and friends.

The creator of the Halloween fixture said “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” and fans are thrilled to hear about the news.

Valentine Haunt Sacramento includes three Absolutely Terrifying Haunted Houses. You can bring your significant other, friends, and family to experience a terrific and terrifying experience for $27.99.

Here’s more information:

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: 4909 Auburn Blvd.

Price: $27.99 for general admission, $37.99 for “fast pass” admission. Purchase tickets here.

If a spooky haunted house is not your cup of tea, there many other indoor activities you can enjoy:

“Casablanca” showing at Tower Theatre. The movie is still revered as one of the best love movies ever made. When: 7 p.m. Thursday Location: Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive Price: $7 per ticket

Valentine’s Dinner aboard the Sacramento River Train: A train ride along the Garden Highway, with a three-course meal included, aboard the Sacramento River Train. It starts in West Sacramento. Makes a very romantic date! When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Boards at 400 N. Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento Price: may vary, check here.



Romantic experiences and more at DOCO (Downtown Commons)