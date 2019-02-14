SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to weather reports, it will be a wet and windy Valentine’s Day in the Sacramento area. However, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day that won’t require much outdoor time.
Since most of us know the big “L” word can be scary, why not walk through a haunted house?
Ultimate Terror Scream Park on Auburn Boulevard is opening their Valentine Haunt Sacramento on Thursday night and hopes to bring demonic unicorns, evil babies, blood-thirsty vampires and hearts and candy together to scare romantic couples and friends.
The creator of the Halloween fixture said “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” and fans are thrilled to hear about the news.
Valentine Haunt Sacramento includes three Absolutely Terrifying Haunted Houses. You can bring your significant other, friends, and family to experience a terrific and terrifying experience for $27.99.
Here’s more information:
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: 4909 Auburn Blvd.
Price: $27.99 for general admission, $37.99 for “fast pass” admission. Purchase tickets here.
If a spooky haunted house is not your cup of tea, there many other indoor activities you can enjoy:
- “Casablanca” showing at Tower Theatre. The movie is still revered as one of the best love movies ever made.
- When: 7 p.m. Thursday
- Location: Tower Theatre, 2508 Land Park Drive
- Price: $7 per ticket
- Valentine’s Dinner aboard the Sacramento River Train: A train ride along the Garden Highway, with a three-course meal included, aboard the Sacramento River Train. It starts in West Sacramento. Makes a very romantic date!
- When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
- Where: Boards at 400 N. Harbor Blvd., West Sacramento
- Price: may vary, check here.
Romantic experiences and more at DOCO (Downtown Commons)
- Andy’s Candy & Apothecary – enjoy a variety of romantic greeting cards and hand-crafted candies;
- Burger Lounge –the eatery is offering a fun “Put A Ring On It” promotion where customers receive a free regular order of onion rings with any entrée purchase;
- Häagen-Dazs –guests can enjoy a special offer to buy one frozen dessert and get one half-off;
- The Pizza Press – a meal deal for two, buy one signature or “publish your own” pizza and get one half off only from 4 p.m. to close;
- Popbar –a special chocolate covered strawberry “gelatoShake” which includes a chocolate dipped waffle cone and whipped cream;
- Revival at the Sawyer –a three-course dinner with a wine pairing for two from 6 to 9 p.m. for $80 per person, and a “Singles on the Prowl” event from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that costs $250 for up to six guests and includes a bottle of Absolut or Don Julio;
- 24 Hour Fitness –all classes on Valentine’s Day will be extra special with love-themed, red vs. white classes. Members and guests are encouraged to wear red or white workout clothing to classes.
- Century Theaters – is presenting four special showings of “Dirty Dancing,” the steamy date-night movie, on February 13 at 4 and 7 p.m. each evening;