SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A woman rescued from her vehicle could have met a very different fate, were it not for the quick action of a South Lake Tahoe snowplow driver, police said Thursday.

He was clearing snow on Cedar Avenue, near the California-Nevada state line, when his snowplow blade hit the trunk of a car that was parked illegally.

RELATED: Snowplow hits car buried in snow, woman inside rescued

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, South Lake Tahoe officials explained that illegally parked cars are not only dangerous for snowplow drivers, but they also slow the snow-clearing process for everybody in the City.

Over the last month, South Lake Tahoe snowplow drivers have been working in shifts around-the-clock. On a daily basis, they have had to stop their work to dig out illegally parked cars and get them towed away. Four or five instances of this happen daily, officials said, delaying the clearing of streets.

It's typical for snowplows to hit things with such deep snow conditions, officials said, adding that the protocol is to move the snow aside and call a tow truck to begin removal. But this time, it was different.

In this instance, on Sun., Feb. 17, the snowplow driver started clearing snow from around the illegally parked car, with the help of the Public Works Department and police, when a woman inside placed her hand on the window.

"Then everybody started digging like they had a purpose," an official at the conference said. "They jumped in and really worked hard to get her outta there in a hurry because they didn't know what state, or how long she'd been in the car."

This Feb. 17, 2019 photo provided by City of South Lake Tahoe shows a car buried in snow in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Authorities say a snowplow operator inadvertently bumped into a car buried in snow and found a woman unharmed inside. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the city of South Lake Tahoe, highlighted the Feb. 17 incident in a Tuesday, Feb. 26 news release in order to urge safety precautions in winter weather. (City of South Lake Tahoe via AP)

AP

By the time the plow driver found the vehicle, it was buried deep in snow and the battery had died. Had the car been running, the woman could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Had she remained in the vehicle much longer, she could have frozen to death.

"The truth is that this could have turned out very differently," City of South Lake Tahoe spokesperson Chris Fiore said.

The 48-year-old woman declined medical attention and left the scene, and officials say they don’t know where she is now. She was homeless and taking shelter in the car. Officials aren’t sharing her name because police did not cite her for any violations.

Snowplow drivers bumping into illegally parked cars is common – but finding someone inside like this is rare.

Officials say they’re glad they were able to save this woman’s life – but stress the importance of moving cars during snow removal. South Lake Tahoe city code prohibits vehicles from parking on the streets during snow removal operations. People must park in their driveway or somewhere off the public road.

Officials say so many vehicles are getting towed in South Lake Tahoe due to illegal parking during snow removal operations that tow yards are running out of room.

Continue the conversation with Becca on Facebook.