Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for a hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old boy dead last September.

According to California Highway Patrol, Edward Flores was arrested months after allegedly hitting 14-year-old De'Sean Rowe-Manns as he was riding his bike off Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

Rowe-Manns was a freshman at Miraloma High School. He was taken to this hospital but later died from his injuries.

Flores has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for felony hit-and-run with a suspended license.

