Sheriff's deputies arrested a man for allegedly robbing and attempting to carjack a 78-year-old woman in Granite Bay.

According to Placer County Deputies, the woman was sitting in her car, entertaining her grandson while her granddaughter took an exercise class around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when Eurado Amparan, 32, walked up to her vehicle, grabbed her phone and keys and pushed his way into her car.

The woman began honking her horn and tried to push Amparan away when a bystander pulled from the car.

Amparan ran away but CHP found him at a nearby park. The cell phone and car key were not found, but a phone SIM card was in Amparan's pants pocket.

Amparan was charted with robbery and attempted carjacking. He remains in custody with bail set at $250,000.

