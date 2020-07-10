Man dies after being shot during traffic stop by Napa deputy

NAPA, Calif. — An unarmed man shot by a California sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop died at a hospital of his injuries. The Napa County Sherriff’s Office said Wednesday that 47-year-old Juan Adrian Garcia died Tuesday, a day after being shot by a deputy who pulled him over. The office says Garcia, of Napa, exited the vehicle with one hand tucked behind his back and began walking toward the deputy. Officials say the deputy shot Garcia after he ignored instructions to show his hand and got within close range. It was later determined Garcia was not holding anything.