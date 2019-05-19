CHICO, Calif. — One man is dead after an Amtrak train hit and killed him Saturday, according to the Chico Police Department.

An Amtrak conductor contacted the police department around 5 a.m. stating he struck a person on the tracks near west Sacramento Avenue, a press release from the department said.

The train was traveling south and preparing to stop at Chico's Amtrak station located at west Fifth Street and Orange Street. An engineer operating the train noticed a white man lying across the tracks as the train rounded a slight curve. The engineer tried stopping the train before it struck the man, but the train didn't stop in time.

The train was carrying 215 passengers at the time of the accident. The railroad crossing at west Sacramento Avenue was closed for about an hour while Chico Police officers investigated the collision.

The man has not yet been identified.

