ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man claims he was wrongfully given a trespassing warning and permanently prohibited from all Disney parks and property after holding up a Trump 2020 banner on Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

When asked if he thought it was fair that he was kicked out, Dion Cini said, "Absolutely not, the rules are clear."

When asked what he did to warrant the 'permanent prohibition' from the park, he added, "I was on the ride and you are allowed to hold up a sign, people do it all the time."

Cini claims that it was the context of the sign, not the safety concern that alerted Disney staff.

"The trespass they gave me said not to incite a crowd not because it was dangerous," Cini said. "I will fight this since the trespassing warning was written fictitiously."

He included that a police officer there 'said it was ridiculous' that they asked him to be escorted off, even claiming that 40 Disney cast members escorted him off the property.

Cini sent a photo of the trespassing ticket he claims he was issued by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

A Walt Disney World spokesperson said the ban "isn't about the content of the banner or a political issue" but instead was "a result of repeatedly not following park rules."

Cini reportedly flew a Trump banner at the park earlier in the year. A Disney spokesperson said, "When the first banner was hung at the Magic Kingdom earlier this fall, we temporarily paused his ticket that day so that we could have a conversation to reiterate our park rules."

The spokesperson also said the park told the guest he would be permanently prohibited from entering the parks if he violated park rules again.

In Disney's resort park rules, one of the listed prohibited activities included states, "unauthorized events, demonstrations or speeches, or the usage of any flag, banner, or sign for commercial purposes, or to incite a crowd."

When asked if Cini has been banned from the park, a Disney spokesperson said, "He is permanently prohibited from visiting our property and entering our parks."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP