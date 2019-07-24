MODESTO, Calif. — A man's body was found Tuesday night lying on a Modesto road just south of Service Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers in Modesto said they found the man's body around 9:40 p.m. blocking the north- and southbound lanes of Vivian Road and that he had obvious signs of being hit by more than one vehicle. He was pronounced dead when they found him.

Department officials said they are investigating the death as a hit-and-run. Officers searched the area for evidence to identify a vehicle involved, but did not find the vehicle responsible for hitting him. The man has not yet been identified.

Officers described the suspected vehicle as possibly having moderate crash damage to the front, including a damaged front bumper, front hood damage and a broken front windshield.

Anyone with information about the driver who hit the victim, or with details about the crash, is asked to call the CHP Modesto Area office at (209) 545-7440.