Watch Live: March on Washington

Civil rights advocates have are gathering to highlight the scourge of police violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Live ABC News coverage of the March on Washington:

Civil rights advocates have begun gathering to highlight the scourge of police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

Turnout has been lighter than initially intended due to city-imposed coronavirus pandemic restrictions that limit out-of-state visitors to the nation’s capital.