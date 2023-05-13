Glen Baumgardner turned 100 years old on May 11 and celebrated his centennial on Saturday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville veteran celebrated turning 100 years old on Saturday. Glen Baumgardner formally turned 100 years old on May 11 and celebrated the milestone on Saturday.

Baumgardner enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after graduating from high school and entered active service on June 19, 1943. He served on a variety of vessels and stations, including the Waipio Amphibious Operating Base and SLCU #34.

He left the Navy in 1946 and continued to serve in the National Guard for another three years. He was honorably discharged from the military after the birth of his third child.

"I'm glad to be here," he said. "Makes me proud that I served in the Navy, for my country, and made that out to this."