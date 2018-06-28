TUCSON, Ariz. - Melania Trump boarded a plane in Washington, D.C, Thursday morning and landed in Tucson just after 10 a.m.

The first lady met with Border Patrol officials soon after landing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, where she said she was looking forward to touring the Border Patrol's facility in Tucson.

Melania Trump said she appreciates all the Border Patrol does "on behalf of the country."

"I'm here to support you and give my help wherever I can," Trump said.

The first lady is also expected to visit a west Phoenix shelter for migrant children Thursday, according to 12 News sources familiar with law-enforcement planning for the trip.

There was a Phoenix police presence outside the shelter Thursday morning.

This marks the first lady's second visit to a border state since her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order last week ending his administration's practice of separating families at the border.

