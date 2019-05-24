SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mental Health Matters Day brought advocates to the east lawn of the Capitol building, to continue fighting the stigma attached to mental health challenges.

The day, organized by Mental Health America of California, also brought over 40 booths representing organizations that provide much needed mental health services to the community.

Zima Creason, President of CEO of Mental Health America of California, broke down how necessary good mental health care is.

"One in four people will have a mental health challenge at some time in their life. At least 50 percent of us will care for someone living with a mental health challenge at some time in their life. This problem is huge, it’s pervasive, and we need to talk about it.”

Several people, including Sacramento business owner Jenn Brian, LGBTQ Activist Ebony Ava Harper, and former WNBA player Ruthie Bolton, shared their experiences with mental health challenges and how they overcame them.

Creason explained why hearing other people's stories is so important.

“Too many people don’t seek help when they need it because of the stigma and discrimination related to mental health," she said. "So when we come together in this way, lift our voices together, we remove some of those barriers.”

Despite the difficulties, Creason asserts, "Mental Illness is not a death sentence. You can recover and be well, and work through your challenges."

More about the mission of Mental Health America of California can be found on their website.

