WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) — The U.S. military faces a "persistent threat" from foreign nations when it comes to the cyber domain.

Top generals testified Wednesday that one of the biggest problems is finding and hiring the people needed to fight this battle.

"Success in cyberspace requires in fact it demands persistent engagement," said LG Vincent Stewart.

This month, the Department of Defense launched its new cyber strategy.

The report said: "Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea all use cyberspace as a means to challenge the United States, its allies, and partners, often with a recklessness they would never consider in other domains."

Although the details of the new strategy are classified, the unclassified summary focuses on the U.S. military's plan to "defend forward" to better protect U.S. networks. The problem for the military is "significant manning gaps" which was described Wednesday at a hearing of a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee,

The Pentagon hopes to add 8,300 troops to its cyber forces in the next year. But it isn't easy when it must compete with the private sector. Last year, it was disclosed that the Department of Defense lost 4,000 civilian cyber personnel.

"We know that it's difficult to recruit competent quality that we're looking for in every part of the country," said BG Dennis Crall. "In some cases, it's due to high demand, low-density assets. There's just really strict competition. In other places, they don't exist at large where we need them."

LG Stephen Fogarty added: "We must recruit, retain and support the most talented people. But, we do have a challenge with retaining the core skills that we need."

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds said he is worried.

"I am concerned that the current recruitment, pay, retention and career pathway structures in place are not equipped to manage this problem," Rounds said.

Among solutions discussed, increased retention bonuses and expansion of direct commissions.

