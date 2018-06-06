COLLEGE STATION, Texas – “Bye bye bikini”. It’s the hashtag sweeping across social media following the news that the Miss America Organization is doing away with the swimsuit portion of their competition.

For many, they praised the organization for the change, but for local Miss Texas contestant Aly Beaupre, she’s not sure if she feels the same.

As someone who has dealt with depression due to a lack of body confidence, Aly says for her it’s not just about walking on stage in a bikini.

“I don’t necessarily agree with it because I do feel since it impacted me so greatly it can do the same for others,” said Beaupre.

When she first began competing in pageants her motivation stemmed from wanting to look good in a bikini, but through her journey she has gained a whole new outlook on overall wellness and living healthy lifestyle.

“It’s about being confident and being fit. My fit is not someone else’s fit, we don’t have a mold” said Beaupre.

As an advocate for the American Heart Association, Aly says her platform is to promote living a healthy lifestyle and a part of that is being able to confidently showcase her body.

In 1921 the pageant got its start as a swimsuit competition, but Aly says over time the pageant and category has evolved to take on a whole new meaning.

“It's not called a swimsuit competition. It used to be when that was our very first competition that’s what we started as just swimsuit there were no other categories. It’s actually now called lifestyle and fitness, and that alone is telling you what it is.

The changes are set to go into effect during the Miss America competition on September 9, but despite her personal feelings with the changes, Aly says she respect the board’s decision and will always support the organization.

