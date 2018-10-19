Deputies need your help finding a teenage girl who was reported missing on October 13.

According to the Mono County Sheriff's Office, Karlie Lain Guse was last seen Saturday morning in White Mountain Estates in Chalfant. She was reportedly walking towards Highway 6.

Deputies say Karlie may be disoriented. She reportedly left home without any personal belongings or a cell phone with her.

Despite deputies searching the area and neighboring towns, Karlie remains missing.

Karlie is described as a white 16-year-old girl. She is approximately 5'7", weighs around 110 pounds and has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

If you have seen Karlie or have any information on where she may be, contact the Mono County Sheriff's Department at (760) 932-7549.

16-year-old Karlie Guse has been #missing since 10/13/18 from Chalfant, located near Bishop, CA. Anyone with info about Karlie's location is urged to call the @MonoSheriff at 760-932-7549, option 7. pic.twitter.com/ba7QqsCRhJ — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) October 19, 2018

