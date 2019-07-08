SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for 19-year-old Sumedh Sindhu.

Sindhu was reported missing on Aug. 2, but the department says recent developments have led them to escalate the search to an "at risk missing persons investigation."

The teen was last seen on Aug. 2 at his parents’ home in Mountain House, Calif., the department said in a Facebook post, adding that he has ties to the bay area.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dugas with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4403.

