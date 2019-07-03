A woman reported missing was found dead by search and rescue volunteers, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Search and Rescue volunteers dispersed Wednesday in the Carnelian Bay area after reports that Kathryn "Lani" Jones crashed her car on SR-28 near Garwood's on Monday, according to Sheriff's Office.

The 46-year-old was found dead Thursday morning by Placer County Search and Rescue volunteers.

The Sheriff's Officer offered their condolences in a messaged shared on Twitter and said that Jones' family has been notified.