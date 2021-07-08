Mississippi firefighters head to California to fight wildfires

Mississippi Forestry Commission officials said the crew will remain in California for two weeks.

JACKSON, Tenn. — A crew of 20 wildland firefighters from Mississippi is heading to California to help prevent the spread of wildfires.

Mississippi Forestry Commission officials said the crew will remain in California for two weeks and will be assisting on the Salt Fire in the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission said team members, trained in wildland firefighting tactics, will attempt to contain wildfires by constructing a fireline with hand tools.

A fireline is a strip of land cleared of flammable vegetation down to the mineral soil, creating a perimeter clear of fuel around the wildfire.