Modesto Christian's sophomore phenom Jamari Phillips is among the best in the nation

Jamari Phillips leads the Modesto Christian boys basketball team to a state title appearance.

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Christian boys basketball team is led by their fearless leader, who happens to be a sophomore.

Jamari Phillips isn't only one of the top players in the state, but the sophomore point guard is one of the best in the nation.

"He's never scared of the moment," stated Head Coach Brice Fantazia. "He can get big shots. He's not afraid to take big shots."

Phillips currently averages over 23 points a game, and colleges have already taken notice. He has already received offers from Texas Tech, Cal, Washington, Washington State, Kansas, and USC to name a few.

"I've been working hard. I've been going hard with my teammates and my trainers. I've been working outside of practice. We've all been locked in and executing as a team," explained Phillips. "I'm a pretty confident guy so I have a lot of confidence in myself and teammates."

Despite being a superstar on the court, Phillips would like to remind you that he's just your ordinary kid.

"There's nothing special about me. I'm just a normal kid. I take the bus to school. I go shopping at the mall. I'm a normal kid," he said.

Modesto Christian will face Centennial High School, out of Corona, on Saturday night in the State Championship game.