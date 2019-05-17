MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto Police say the man who was badly beaten May 6 near 4th and I Street has died from his injuries.

Witnesses say a fight from across the street spilled into the alley next to a laundromat in the middle of the day.

Police say 45-year-old Salvador Vera was left with serious injuries. He spent nearly two weeks in a coma before dying of his injuries earlier this week.

Police did arrest 26-year-old Martel Hill of Modesto last Wednesday after getting information that he was first in a verbal argument with Vera. He was originally arrested on charges of felony assault. He’s being held on a $2 million bond, however, those charges will be reviewed in court Friday.

This is something that had neighbors in the area shaken up.

“I never thought that it was going to be right behind the laundromat, and at the same time, they should have stopped the killing," said neighbor Ruth Doris Grable. "These people are doing things that they shouldn’t be doing, and then living in the alleys trying to rob people."

Police said this is now the sixth homicide of the year so far in Modesto. At this time last year, there had only been five homicides.

